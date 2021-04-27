MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Reaches Market Cap of $186.70 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.73 or 0.00019579 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $186.70 million and $93.63 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00067306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.00787152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00097323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.23 or 0.08091154 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

