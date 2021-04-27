Myriad (XMY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $267,027.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and $267,027.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,778,274,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.