MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Trading 2.3% Higher

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). 69,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 355,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

The stock has a market cap of £78.92 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

MySale Group Company Profile (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MySale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.