MyWish Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One MyWish coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $627.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

