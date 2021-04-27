NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.46

Shares of NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.46 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 46.95 ($0.61). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 47.75 ($0.62), with a volume of 153,863 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.06.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

