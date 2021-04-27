Name Changing Token One Day Volume Reaches $183,405.00 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $183,405.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00064181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00778608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.58 or 0.07979001 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token's total supply is 39,442,343 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, "The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers."

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

