Namecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $48,121.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $31.51 million and approximately $48,121.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00003887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,013.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $884.01 or 0.01606894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.00519646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00062208 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001665 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

