Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.48 and last traded at $36.33. 16,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,413,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $17,922,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

