Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 400 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.90.

NOW stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $563.74. 20,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.78 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 159.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.