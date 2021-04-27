Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 8,234 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 826,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,302,703. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.