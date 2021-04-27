Narwhal Capital Management Buys 1,023 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,473 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,679. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.97. The stock had a trading volume of 76,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,804. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.57 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.