Narwhal Capital Management Buys 764 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $564,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 34.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $618.22. The company had a trading volume of 145,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,450. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.84 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $384.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $553.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

