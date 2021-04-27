Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 153,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,282. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

