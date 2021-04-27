Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.86 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $792,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Shares of MU traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.24. 738,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,638,500. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

