Narwhal Capital Management Has $13.31 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.8% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.02. The company had a trading volume of 73,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,624. The firm has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average of $114.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

