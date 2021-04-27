Narwhal Capital Management Has $2.07 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. UBS Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 165,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,497. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,470.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,057 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,371 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

