Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.17 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.45. 53,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,059. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3,118.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.68.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $293,905.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $634,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $15,623,828.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,625 shares of company stock worth $195,620,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

