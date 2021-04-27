Narwhal Capital Management Has $7.70 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,226 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 299.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 43.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. 385,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,742,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

