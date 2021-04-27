Narwhal Capital Management Has $8.46 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

