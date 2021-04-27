Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 129.6% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. 125,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

