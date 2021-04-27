Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,085 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.78. The company had a trading volume of 60,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,750. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

