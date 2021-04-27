Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $538,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $70.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.