Narwhal Capital Management Sells 434 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $372.01. 31,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.74. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

