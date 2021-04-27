Narwhal Capital Management Trims Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sony by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sony by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.92. 536,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.