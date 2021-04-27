Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

TGT traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.84. 45,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,772. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

