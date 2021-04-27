Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $223,623.66

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $223,623.66 and $4,982.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,186,887 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

