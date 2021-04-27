National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.96

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $10.49. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 51,520 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

