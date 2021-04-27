National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TCYSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tecsys from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Shares of TCYSF remained flat at $$37.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. Tecsys has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $50.09.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.