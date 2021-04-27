National Bank Financial Weighs in on AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

TSE ALA opened at C$22.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$14.55 and a 12-month high of C$22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.