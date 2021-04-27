National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.52

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$75.52 and traded as high as C$88.92. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$88.57, with a volume of 1,421,709 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CSFB raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$86.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

