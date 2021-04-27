National Bankshares Analysts Give Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) a C$43.00 Price Target

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) received a C$43.00 price objective from analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.20.

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.15. The company had a trading volume of 74,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.38. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

