National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 326.67 ($4.27).

NEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at GBX 318.72 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 312.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.66. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

