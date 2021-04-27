National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,675,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $36,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

