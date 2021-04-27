National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.