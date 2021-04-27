National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
National Fuel Gas Company Profile
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.
