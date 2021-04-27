National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSA opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 101.12 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

