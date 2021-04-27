Nationwide Fund Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBIN)

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its holdings in Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBIN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,307,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,986 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF comprises 8.1% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 99.01% of Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF worth $116,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RBIN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. 308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

