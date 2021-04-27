Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 60,547 Shares of Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS)

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its position in shares of Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,105,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,547 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF comprises 7.7% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 99.37% of Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF worth $111,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:RBUS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

