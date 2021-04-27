Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 6,202 Shares of Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its holdings in Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF accounts for 7.3% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 94.85% of Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF worth $104,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXDU traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

