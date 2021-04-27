NativeCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $5.06 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $1,851.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00051482 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.00330998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00031989 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005836 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,763,108 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

