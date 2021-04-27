Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.51

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.51 and traded as high as $17.74. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 20,918 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.58. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.95% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.