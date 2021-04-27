Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.66

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and traded as high as $16.26. Natuzzi shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 20,219 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Natuzzi Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.