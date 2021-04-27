NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,514,225 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.47.

NWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 123,660 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 324,774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

