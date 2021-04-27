NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of NatWest Group worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

