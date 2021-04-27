Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $47.04 million and $2.29 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004026 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019389 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,639,594 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.