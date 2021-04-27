Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $506,823.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Zillow Group by 452.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.