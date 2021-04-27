Needham & Company LLC Boosts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $47.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

