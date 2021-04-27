Needham & Company LLC Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $90.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.
NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. 20,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,866,000 after buying an additional 350,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after buying an additional 277,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $170,354,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
