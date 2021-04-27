Needham & Company LLC Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $90.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. 20,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,866,000 after buying an additional 350,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after buying an additional 277,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $170,354,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

