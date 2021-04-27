NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.45

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get NeoGames alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.