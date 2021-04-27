NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.45

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000.
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
