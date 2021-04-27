Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $186,375.42 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. 4,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,426. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $97.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 145,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,507 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,259 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Neogen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after buying an additional 81,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

