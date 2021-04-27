Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.17

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.17 and traded as low as $10.71. Net Element shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 139,107 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Element during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Element during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

